Casper Police Warn of Bank-Text Message Scam

More than 100 people in Casper, Wyoming, on Wednesday alone told the Casper Police Department about receiving text messages to verify or reset bank account information, according to a press release.

"NEVER respond to these texts," the Department says.

Often, these texts ask you to verify a transaction.

Regardless of whether you reply “yes” or “no,” the scammer gives more information and a link to “reset” your login.

If there is a question about authenticity always call your local bank.

The FBI has great online resources available to get educated on the latest scam trends. You can find those here.

For those of us who have elderly loved ones, make sure you're talking with them regularly on how to avoid becoming a victim of a scam.

Let’s look out for each other in keeping #ourcommunity safe from financial criminals.

