Casper Police to Give Update on Officer-Involved Shooting

The Casper Police Department is set to give an update on an August officer-involved shooting that left one person dead.

According to a statement on Thursday, officials from the Casper Police Department and Natrona County Sheriff's Office will address the media and public via Facebook Live at 2 p.m. Friday.

Immediately following the August 7 shooting, the police department said officers were involved in an "exchange of gunfire."

Police were initially dispatched to the 2200 block of South Jefferson Street following a report that a woman was being held at gunpoint against her will that morning.

After knocking at the door, officers forced their way into the building. A shootout ensued not long after.

A woman, who police later said was being held hostage, was injured in the shooting.