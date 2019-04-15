Casper Police: Suspects Arrested for Widespread Vandalism

UPDATE (2:07)

The adult who was arrested in connection with the vandalism spree has been identified by Casper police, and further details of the incident have been made public in court documents.

Original Story:

Multiple suspects are in custody following a string of incidents involving property damage across Casper, according to the Casper Police Department.

"Officers have taken reports in north central and northeastern parts of the city," Sgt. Zack Winter said in an email on Sunday.

Winter did not specify the number of suspects, nor did he identify them. Charging information was not immediately available.

Winter says the property damage occurred on Saturday and lasted several hours. The incidents involved "BB projectile being used to break windows of vehicles and businesses."

Police are asking all victims to obtain written estimates or receipts of repair for the damage, for purposes of the criminal investigation.

Winter said that further details would be made available during a news briefing on Monday morning.