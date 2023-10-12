Casper Family Asks for Public’s Help Identifying Vandal
A Casper woman took to Facebook to ask for the public's help identifying a vandalism that occured between 18th and 25th Street on the East Side.
"Hey friends! We are asking for your help..... this is a video from our neighbors yard last night around 9:50 pm. They also came to our house and did this same thing to our Skeleton, but our camera didn't capture it. If you recognize this girl or the van, please let us know. So sad!! Thanks!!" reads the message from Allison Orr on Casper Classefieds.
@k2radionewsCasper Family Seeks Help ID'ing Vandal
The ring cam footage shows someone dash out of a silver van and pull down an innocent skeleton.
