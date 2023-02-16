Casper Police Seeking Suspect Who Robbed Loaf ‘N Jug Store With a Hatchet

The Casper Police Department is reporting that a Loaf 'n Jug in Casper was robbed early Thursday morning.

That's according to a release from the CPD, which stated that "On February 15th, 2023, at approximately 11:50 pm, multiple officers with the Casper Police Department and Natrona County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call for service at 285 Honeysuckle (Loaf and Jug), regarding a robbery."

According to the release, an as-of-yet unidentified male suspect entered the store armed with a hatchet. He jumped over the counter demanding money from the cash register.

"The store clerk fled the store on foot, until she found shelter at a nearby apartment complex where she called the police," the release stated. "Ultimately the suspect was able to access a few hundred dollars and fled before officers arrived."

The Casper Police Department is requesting the public's assistance in identifying the suspect.

"We strongly believe someone in the community knows this person and has information that will aid in bringing safe and positive conclusion to this matter," the release stated. "The suspect is still believed to be armed and dangerous. We would ask the community, specifically those who work with any form of public services to remain vigilant."

If you have any information relative to the robbery, contact the Casper Police Department's Investigations Division at 307-235-8286 or leave information anonymously with Crime Stoppers.