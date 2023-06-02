3 Californians Arrested After Allegedly Robbing Casper Walgreens’ Pharmacy

Three men from California were arrested last week after allegedly robbing a Walgreen's pharmacy in Casper.

Charles Jemison, Curtis Green and Joshua Slaughter all appeared in Natrona County Circuit Court for an Initial Appearance on Tuesday, May 30.

They told police that they had left Stockton, California for a road trip to Wyoming the previous Thursday.

The allegations suggest the trio went to the Walgreens on Wyoming Boulevard and made off with 2,137 Hydrocodone pills, 477 hydromorphone pills, and 741 oxycodone pills - all in varying milligrams. The affidavit supporting the charges says the value of the pills totaled $4,715.45.

Surveillance shows two males in dark hoodies enter the pharmacy; one jumps over the counter with his hand in his hoodie pocket. Later, a visibly shaken store employee told police it appeared he had gun.

During individual interviews with the suspects, Slaughter told police there were no guns or knives involved and that he would not have gone had there been. He said he did not know that Jemison was going to pretend that he had a gun.

Jemison explained that the idea for robbing Walgreens was inspired by a video they had seen on Instagram and that they had been planning it "for some time."

He advised that the plan was to take the pills back to Stockton and sell them, hoping for aroud $9,000, which would be equally split amongst themselves.

Greene said little about what happened. "I just feel hella stupid right now, for real for real. I just feel hella dumb."

The suspects were ultimately aprehended in Converse County by the Wyoming Highway Patrol. Pursuant to a search warrant, investigators found the stolen medication, marijuana paraphernalia, a scale, a small pistol magazine, and rifle ammunition. The affidavit says these items were logged as evidence.

Green and Slaughter were charged with conspiracy to commit burglary and conspiracy to deliver. Their bonds were both $150,000 cash or surety.

Jemison was charged with conpsiracy to commit burglary, conspiracy to deliver, and kidnapping. His bond is $150,000 CASH ONLY.

They will appear in circuit court for a preliminary hearing in about one week if they do not bond out; in less than three if they do. A judge will determine whether or not there is probable cause to bind the case over to District Court.

