Mills Police Seeks Community’s Help in Locating Vehicle

The Mills Police Department needs the community's help.

That's according to a Facebook post from the department, which stated that they are searching for a vehicle.

"The Mills Police Department is asking for your assistance in locating the vehicle pictured below," the Mills PD wrote on their Facebook page. "The vehicle has damage on the front passenger side fender/grill area."

The department did not state the reason why they were looking for the vehicle. K2 Radio News reached out to the Mills Police Department for more information, and will update this article if and when that information is made available.

If you have any information as to the whereabouts of this vehicle, the Mills Police Department ask that you contact the department at 307-266-4796.

