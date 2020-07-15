Casper Police Seek Help Finding Missing Man

The Casper Police Department is seeking the public's help in finding a man missing for a week, though they say he's not in danger.

Paul Daniel Pedry, 43, was last seen on July 7 at his home in the 800 block of South Durbin Street in Casper. He was last seen wearing silver/gray shorts, tennis shoes, a short sleeve t-shirt and dark-framed glasses.

Pedry is a 6'3, 220lb white man with blue eyes and short, red hair.

He's believed to be on foot and isn't in danger, but he is in need of his medication.

Anyone with information on Pedry's whereabouts should contact the Casper Police Department at 307-235-8278.