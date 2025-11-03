The Casper Police Department is renewing its investigation into the 2004 disappearance of 13-year-old Justin Phillip Harris, who vanished from a now-closed group home more than two decades ago.

Justin was last seen on the evening of Feb. 14, 2004, at the R.L. Mills Home for Boys in the 100 block of East H Street. When he failed to show up for breakfast the next morning, staff discovered his room was empty.

At the time he went missing, Justin was described as a white male standing 5 feet tall and weighing 110 pounds, with blonde hair, blue eyes and glasses. He was a ward of the state, taking several psychiatric medications, and was believed to function at the developmental level of a 6- or 7-year-old child.

Early investigations suggested Justin may have run away. Local authorities conducted extensive searches and collected his DNA, which has since been compared against unidentified remains nationwide. Detectives also questioned and polygraphed several individuals connected to the case.

Just a week after his disappearance, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children joined the investigation to assist local law enforcement.

In 2011, detectives reexamined the case, reviewing files and re-interviewing key witnesses. While that effort did not lead to a breakthrough at the time, new information gathered then has gained significance in light of recent developments, police said Monday.

“Casper is a close-knit community,” said Detective Aaron Trujillo with the department’s Investigations Division. “We believe there are still people out there who were involved, witnessed something, or heard something—either at the time or in the years since. We need them to come forward. Justin deserves justice, and we remain committed to his case.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Casper Police Department at 307-235-8278 or email Detective Trujillo at atrujillo@casperwy.gov. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers of Central Wyoming by calling 307-577-8477 or visiting crimestopperscasper.org.

