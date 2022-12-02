In a Facebook post by the Casper Police Department, it provided a more detailed account of what happened between police and 38-year-old Corey David Garriott on Sept. 2 at 1:54 a.m.

The incident started when two Casper officers, Officers Ryan Brownell and Megan Welge, came across Garriott at Lake McKenzie Park who was fishing after the park had closed.

Both officers have served in law enforcement for 12 years, and while Brownell had been with the Casper Police for 22 months, Welge had been with the police department for two and a half weeks.

According to the video of the body camera footage posted by the department, the officers discovered that Garriott had an active warrant for his arrest, who fled when the officers tried to bring up the warrant.

Lieutenant Jeremy Tremel with the Casper Police Department said that the warrant was for a misdemeanor traffic warrant which the officers heard about over their earpiece while they were speaking with Garriott.

As the two officers chased Garriott, Brownell pulled out a taser and fired it at Garriott, but after Garriott pulled out and fired a weapon at the officers, Brownell drew his gun.

In the video, Garriott then falls to the ground in a prone position with his hands under his body.

While in that position, both officers fire several rounds at Garriott and then call for an ambulance.

Backup arrives and medics begin administering aid at 2:03 a.m., Garriott is transported from the scene to the Wyoming Medical Center at 2:14 a.m.

He is declared deceased at 2:24 a.m.

Neither police officer was injured but both were placed on administrative leave and, following an investigation by the Natrona County District Attorney, it was ruled that the officers were justified in firing their weapons.

