Casper Police Partnering with FBI to Investigate Women’s Health Clinic Fire

The Casper Police Department is partnering with the Federal Bureau of Investigations to investigate a fire that occurred at the Wellspring Health Access Clinic in Casper on Wednesday.

Get our free mobile app

That's according to a press release from Rebekah Ladd, the Public Information Officer with the Casper Police Department.

Read More: Casper Police Respond to Fire at New Women's Health Clinic

According to the release, in the early morning hours on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, Casper Police were called to the clinic for a report of a business burglary.

According to the person who called the report in, they heard glass break behind their residence and witnessed an individual leaving the area carrying a gas can and a black bag.

The release stated that officers immediately responded to the area and located a broken window on the north side of the building. They also observed smoke coming from the northeast corner of the building. They immediately requested support from Casper Fire-EMS.

The fire was quickly extinguished and once the area was clear and safe, officers entered the scene to investigate further.

Law enforcement remained on scene throughout the day to investigate and ensure that it remained secure. The scene was released to the owner of the business at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 26, 2022.

Read More: Founder of Wellspring Health Access Says Clinic is ‘Deeply Distressed’ By Alleged Arson in Casper

The Casper Police Department announced that they are working in tandem with the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) for the investigation.

Both agencies responded to the scene.

"Officials continue to investigate the potential that the cause of the fire in this incident was intentionally set," the release stated. "Investigators have identified several areas within the building where an accelerant was used. Surveillance footage from the area is continuing to be reviewed as part of the investigation. To protect the integrity of the investigation, images from the footage cannot be released at this time."

The CPD asks that anyone with information call the Casper Police Department Investigations Division at 307-235-7517. Or, they can report anonymously through Crime Stoppers of Central Wyoming, by visiting their website or calling 307-577-8477.

"The Casper Police Department, along with partnering investigative agencies, are committed to completing a highly professional, comprehensive, detailed, and evidence-based investigation into this incident," the release noted. "Timely and factual information will be released as it becomes available by the appropriate agency."