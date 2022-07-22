Casper Police Officer Was Intentionally Hit During Box Truck Chase

The Casper Police Department have announced that an officer sustained non-life threatening injuries as a result of the box car chase that happened on Tuesday, July 19, 2022 near Garden Greek Road and Poplar Street.

"At approximately 5:00 am, officers from the Casper Police Department, responded to the area of 1100 Wilkins Circle, for the report of a grass fire," a release from the CPD stated. "The first responding officer in the area observed a large box truck driving off-road near the area of the fire. The truck then entered the roadway. As the officer was attempting to make his way toward the box truck, the box truck drove into the officer’s lane of travel and struck the officer's marked police vehicle head-on. The collision appeared to be intentional, as the box truck made no attempt to stop, struck the officer’s vehicle a second time, and fled the area. The collision incapacitated the police vehicle, and the onboard airbags deployed."

The release stated that responding units located the box truck and attempted to stop it, to no avail. Per Department policy, the release said, officers began pursuing the truck.

During the melee, another Casper Police vehicle was struck.

"This collision, too, appeared to be an intentional act by the driver of the box truck," the release stated.

Because a CPD officer was injured during the incident, the Natrona County Sheriff's Office will be handling the investigation.

"All information related to the incident and inquiries can be made to the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division," the release noted.

According to the release, the officer that was struck in the collision was transported to the Wyoming Medical Center, but was released with non-life threatening injuries.

"The Casper Police Department would like to extend its appreciation to our law enforcement partners at the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office, the Mills Police Department, and the Wyoming Highway Patrol as they assisted in bringing this incident to a safe resolution for our community," the release stated. "The Department would also like to thank emergency medical personnel at Casper Fire-EMS, Natrona County Fire, and the Wyoming Medical Center for their compassion and care while providing medical aid."