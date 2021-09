The Casper Police Department needs the public's help in finding a man who's been missing since August.

Get our free mobile app

Thirty-nine-year-old Darren Thunehorst was last seen at the end of August at his former address located on A Street in Casper.

He's white, 5'10, weighs 180lbs and has red hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on Thunehorst's whereabouts is urged to contact the Casper Police Department at 307-235-8278.