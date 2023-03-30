Public’s Help Sought In Finding Laramie County 17-Year-Old

The public's help is sought in finding a 17-year-old Laramie County resident.

Charles Arthur Bell is listed as missing since March 18 on the Wyoming Missing Persons website, which is maintained by the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation.

As of Thursday morning, Laramie County Sheriff's Office spokesman Brandon Warner confirmed that Bell as still listed as missing.

The post describes Charles Bell as a white male, standing 5'7 and weighing 110 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes. When last seen he was wearing a maroon hoodie, black pants, glasses and a nose piercing.

Anyone with information on Charles Arthur Bell should contact the DCI at [307] 777-7181 or Laramie County Sheriff's Office at 307 633-4700.