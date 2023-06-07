Cheyenne Police Need Your Help to Find Runaway Teen
UPDATE:
Police say Garcia has been located.
ORIGINAL STORY:
The Cheyenne Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a 13-year-old runaway.
According to a department Facebook post, Jimena Garcia was last seen in the 400 block of Hynds Avenue on Monday, June 5.
Garcia is 5-foot-5, weighs 140 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.
She was last seen wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans.
Anyone with information on Garcia's whereabouts is asked to call police dispatch at 307-637-6525.
