Cheyenne Police Need Your Help to Find Runaway Teen

UPDATE:

Police say Garcia has been located.

ORIGINAL STORY:

The Cheyenne Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a 13-year-old runaway.

According to a department Facebook post, Jimena Garcia was last seen in the 400 block of Hynds Avenue on Monday, June 5.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Get our free mobile app

Garcia is 5-foot-5, weighs 140 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans.

Anyone with information on Garcia's whereabouts is asked to call police dispatch at 307-637-6525.