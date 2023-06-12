Cheyenne Police Ask for Help Finding 15-Year-Old Runaway

UPDATE:

Police say Beck-Sharp has returned home.

ORIGINAL STORY:

The Cheyenne Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a 15-year-old runaway.

According to a department Facebook post, Eva R. Beck-Sharp was last seen in the 200 block of Cribbon Avenue on Sunday, June 11.

Beck-Sharp is 5-foot-2, weighs 110 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Beck-Sharp's whereabouts is asked to call police dispatch at 307-637-6525.