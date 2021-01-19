The Casper Police Department believes multiple people within the area have "crucial information" regarding a suspicious death last week.

Police were called to a Casper residence the evening of Jan. 13. When they arrived, they found 30-year-old Eugene Martin Hogan dead from a gunshot wound.

Officers are currently speaking with a person of interest in the case, but no one is in custody.

"If you, or someone you know, has information pertaining to the suspicious death of Eugene Martin Hogan, please contact the Casper Police Department Investigations Division as soon as possible by calling 307-235-7571 to leave a message," the police department said in a news release on Tuesday.

Monetary rewards are available to those who provide information that leads to a conviction.

To file a report anonymously and to be eligible for a monetary reward, please file your report through Crime Stoppers of Central Wyoming through crime-stoppers.com or by calling 307-577-8477.