Casper Police Department taking part in Nation Faith and Blue Weekend

CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper Police Department Victim Services Unit is joining law enforcement and faith institutions nationwide to celebrate National Faith and Blue Weekend, from Oct. 11 to Oct. 14.

National Faith and Blue Weekend is a collaborative initiative that builds bridges and breaks down biases through activities and outreach among law enforcement professionals and the communities they serve.

This year, CPD Victim Services is partnering with the community to raise awareness of the services available to families in crisis and those living in domestic violence situations. National Faith and Blue Weekend is based on the premise that strong communities are built on mutual respect, trust and understanding.

People can take part by donating food at one of the many partner locations:

Casper Pentecostal Church (1135 E. 12th during services)

Copper Cup Coffee (631 S. Ash St. during business hours)

Hope Church (620 S. Walnut St. during services)

Self Help Center (740 Luker Lane during business hours)

Casper Police Department (201 N. David during business hours)

Collection boxes will be open through Oct. 15.