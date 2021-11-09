Casper Police Department Seeks Public Help in Hit-and-Run Case

The Casper Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run accident that took place on Monday evening.

Get our free mobile app

Per a post on the CPD's Facebook page, "Around 6:15pm on Monday, November 8, 2021, Casper Police responded to the area of South McKinley Street and East 15th Street in Casper for a report of a hit and run involving a vehicle and a bicycle.

The involved vehicle was traveling southbound on McKinley when it hit a bicyclist in the area of 15th Street. Upon arrival to the scene, officers located the bicyclist who was quickly transported to the hospital. The involved vehicle had fled the scene.

The involved vehicle is suspected to be an older model vehicle, possibly a Subaru. It is believed to be a dark color, gray or silver."

The Casper Police Department stated that if anybody has any information pertaining to the incident or investigation, that the contact the CPD directly at 307-235-8278 or via Crime Stoppers, at 307-577-8477.