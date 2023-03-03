The Casper Police Department has increased the reward and set up a tip line for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the person, or persons, who committed arson at Wellspring Health Access on May 25.

“We know there is someone out there with information about who committed this crime,” Police Lt. Jeff Bullard said in a news release from the department.

“Someone either has to recognize the person in these pictures or has firsthand knowledge of what happened that night," Bullard said.

A community resident added $10,000 to the existing $5,000 reward already offered by the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms.

The department is still working with the BATF and the FBI in the continuing investigation of the fire at the clinic at 918 E. Second St.

The clinic plans to reopen this year and now offers a free Plan B.

Casper Police Department Casper Police Department loading...

Get our free mobile app

Regardless of the target or motive, the arsonist(s) put the community at risk, Bullard said.

“First responders, including firefighters, police officers, and paramedics, were immediately exposed to the dangers of extinguishing the fire and preventing its spread to neighboring buildings," he said.

Likewise, the residents of the apartment complex next door were placed in harm’s way.

Without the rapid response from the fire department and other agencies, the residents would have been put in danger, Bullard said. "Crimes like these have an impact on our entire community and we will exhaust every resource to hold offenders accountable.”

The Casper Police Department also has established a specific tip line and email address for those to provide information about the arson.

They can either call (307) 920-2862, or email investigators at PDTips@casperwy.gov.

Tipsters should leave as much detailed information as possible. They can submit the tip anonymously, but if they want to claim the reward, they need to identify themselves.

Additional surveillance video footage of this suspect can be viewed on the department's Facebook page. This has been posted in hopes of better recognition and identification of the suspect.

Pro-Life, Pro-Choice Protest Outside of Women's Health Clinic in Casper Both proponents and opponents of abortion gathered outside of the Wellspring Health Access Clinic in Casper on Thursday afternoon, and while this has been and will remain a hot-button issue for years to come, both groups were respectful of each other while they made their personal feelings known.