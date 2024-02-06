How Concrete Cemented a Casper Mother and Daughter’s Relationship

This article is part of a series highlighting local artists in Natrona County.

Some expecting mothers look through baby books to find the right name for their child, but not Heather Corra —she found her daughter's name in a bird book.

Saybin Corra, now 26 and living in Denver, shares the same name as a small hunting gull known for its striking wing pattern.

Heather is a nature lover who spent her childhood in Casper outside with lots of animals and motorcycles. Some of her favorite memories include playing in the hay.

She met a boy, fell in love, and had three children—all girls. They, too, loved to play outdoors. Saybin recalls a giant, fragrant lilac bush that once served as a wall for their fort.

The girls grew and Saybin turned into a teenager. Looking back, she says she fought with her mother often during that time. "I had a lot of attitude," she admits, "it was not a good relationship."

A Business was Born

One day, Saybin was away at college and Heather's other two daughters were at a summer camp. Left to herself, she hopped on Pinterest and found the inspiration to start a DIY project.

She started with concrete bird baths, and when her friends began requesting custom creations, Saybin got an idea.

Heather credits her oldest daughter for the vision and organization to bringing Corra's Concrete Creations to life, but the whole family has joined forces to help it grow.

Shout out to dad Jacob who made the first of the brand's quintessential skull pots. He is now dubbed the Skullinator. Each of them brings a special gift to the table.

Certainly one of the defining features of the Corras' work are planters. Heather and Saybin share over 400 plants between the two of them, which they sell in their concrete pottery at markets year-round.

"Saybin is really good at finding plants to go well with the faces" says her mom. The middle child has an affinity for bright colors, and Heather prides herself on bringing good snacks when they set up tent at pop-up-events and farmers markets.

"A lot of people know her [Heather] from her artwork," says Saybin about her mom, "but she has some amazing drawings."

Photo by Kolby Fedore, TSM Photo by Kolby Fedore, TSM loading...

Over the years they've learned through taking risks and experimentation. They've made molds out of a multitude of objects and love to add crystals and elements of nature to their merchandise.

Like modern Michelangelos, they've crafted many stunning pieces of the human form. These are some of their most popular items. It started when they got a special request. "Can you make me a butt?" asked one of Saybin's friends.

Using a 3D printer, they were able to create a silicone mold to make it happen. "People went nuts! We were nervous," said Saybin, "but it's been mostly really positive reactions."

One thing to note about concrete: it's fickle. It is unforgiving, it takes patience, and sometimes cracks. The Corras adorn little flaws with gold flecking and crystals. The work is a reminder that life is messy—imperfections are beautiful.

Best Friends

Concrete is so strong because of its tight, chemical bonds. As Heather and Saybin began spending more time together creating art, their relationship likewise underwent a similiar transformation.

Today they are best friends. They text each other all day long and call to talk about the little things.

Saybin moved away two years ago, yet they still work together to create merch for the business. It's eerie how often they come up with close to the same things even though they live hundreds of miles away from one another.

Lately they've been busy getting things ready for the Love Local Valentine Festival in Glenrock. Their collection will include lots of reds and pinks, conversation hearts, busts, candle holders and the like.

"What has been the best thing about this journey?" I ask the two of them. Heather and I are sitting in the Copper Cup Coffee Shop and Saybin is joining via Facetime.

Without hesitation, they both tell me it's been repairing their relationship.

Heather begins to cry, which makes me cry a little, too.

My own daughter is playing in the children's area of the shop while we finish our drinks.

She runs up and throws her arms around me spontaneously and announces, "I love you mommy" the way five-years-old do and a flash of her growing up into a teenager stabs me in the heart. "I love you, too" I say.

Words are not enough to express the unconditional love that exists between a mother and a daughter.

