Casper Police Arrest High School Student for Alleged Threat

A Natrona County High School student was arrested Tuesday after school officials received a report of an alleged threat.

Law enforcement typically does not identify juvenile suspects, and as such the student's name has not been released.

An arrest log provided to media shows the male student was arrested shortly after 11:30 a.m. Tuesday on recommended charges of making terroristic threats and breach of peace.

Tanya Southerland, public relations officer for the Natrona County School District, told K2 Radio News in an email Wednesday that upon learning of the reported threat, the school resource officer and school officials immediately responded and investigated the claim.

"We ask that parents/guardians speak to their children about the seriousness of making threats or 'jokes' regarding matters of safety," Southerland said. "All reported concerns will be taken seriously by [the Natrona County School District] and [the Casper Police Department], and will be investigated."

Southerland added that the student will face school consequences in alignment with the district's extreme behavior guidelines.

While Southerland did not outline exactly what that school discipline will be in this case, she did provide a copy of the district's guidelines. For cases involving terroristic threats, the mandated consequences consist of a 10-day suspension and recommended expulsion of the student.