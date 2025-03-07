Casper Police and School District Say No Laws Broken in the Bus Hub Injury Incident

The Natrona County School District and Casper Police Department have released a joint statement concerning the injury involving a student at the bus hub yesterday, March 6.

"Due to the nature of injuries incurred and age of the victim, Crash Investigators with the Casper Police Department responded to the incident. After completing their analysis of the causative factors leading to the crash, there is no indication a violation of Municipal Ordinance or Wyoming State Statute took place, and, subsequently, no citations have been issued."

Following process, the Natrona County School District conducted a thorough review of the event. The Natrona County School District is not permitted to release information related to a student's medical or health record or any other identifying details.

The Casper Police Department, along with the school district, wished the injured child a speedy recovery in their statement on Friday.