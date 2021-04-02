Casper PD Offer Details on Standoff in North Casper Thursday, Suspect Charged with Three Felonies

The Casper Police Department released details on the incident that occurred in North Casper on Thursday that required multiple law enforcement officials from the Casper Police Department, the Natrona County Sheriff’s office, the Natrona County Special Response Team and more.

Get our free mobile app

Per the release, Casper Police Officers responded to the area of East K Street and North McKinley Street in Casper for a report of a disturbance.

The release stated that the reporting party told police officers that a man had pointed a rifle at them and threatened to shoot them. The reporting party, as well as other individuals, were gathered on the side of a street talking when the man suspected of issuing the threat approached them and allegedly pointed a rifle at them, threatening to shoot them, because he wanted them to leave.

Upon their arrival to the scene, officers located a male in the reported location that matched the description they were given. Officers approached the man in an effort to speak with him regarding the situation, but the male ignored them and entered a residence located in the area of the 1000 block of North Jackson Street.

The report said that, due to the male refusing to exit the home, along with the potentially dangerous nature of the individual, officers set up a perimeter around the residence and continue to issue commands for the individual to exit the residence, unarmed.

For nearly two hours, the release stated, officers with the Casper Police Department, as well as officers from the Wyoming Highway Patrol and the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office, continued to issue commands to the male, directing him to exit the house. Throughout those two hours, officers believed the man was in the residence alone and potentially armed.

The release stated “Ultimately, Casper Police Officers, certified in Crisis Intervention Training, were able to speak with the man inside over the phone, leading to his eventual peaceful and voluntary exit of the residence. The man was transported to the Casper Police Department for further interviews.”

Officers requested and received approval for a search warrant, whereby they then entered the residence and found a loaded rifle, matching the description of the rifle reported by the victims. Officers also confirmed that the man was the only person inside the home during the incident.

Later that evening, officers arrested the suspect, Kevin Deschneau, for three recommended felony charges of aggravated assault.

The Casper PD stated that they wanted to the thank the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office, the Wyoming Highway Patrol, the Natrona County Special Response Team, and the Casper-Natrona County Public Safety Communication Center for their assistance with the incident.

“#OurCommunity can be proud of how these officers responded to this situation,” the release said. “In dealing with an armed and potentially dangerous individual refusing to come out of a residence, these officers exercised patience, professionalism, and expertise. That is evident by the outcome, the suspect exiting peacefully, and the community and the officers being able to go home safely.”