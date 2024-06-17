Casper Officials Call Attention to Safety in Construction Zones

Today, Casper City Officials called for citizens’ attention to and patience with road closures, lane closures, and temporary work areas that are an essential part of improving streets and highways.

“We had a close call last week with several motorists who drove around a road closed sign and barricade putting our crews at risk,” expressed Streets and Traffic Manager Shad Rodgers. “We want everyone, workers and motorists, to get home safely to their families and friends.”

Throughout Casper this summer, between WYDOT and City of Casper, five major road construction projects are happening.

Additionally, there are numerous smaller street repair projects like pothole patching and widespread fiber optic line installation that require shorter, temporary closures.

Traffic control is in place at each project regardless of its timeline.

“Though cones, signage, and other traffic controls may give room for vehicle passage, it is never safe to enter a designated closed road,” continued Rodgers.