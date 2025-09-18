Late Summer Keeps Local Firefighters Busy Protecting Lives and Property
Local firefighters have been busy amidst multiple storms. The Natrona County Fire District wrote:
"Our crews have responded to multiple fires across the county, ranging from lightning-struck trees and haystacks to vehicle fires on I-25 (as seen below). Our firefighters are devoted to protecting lives and property by providing professional emergency services to our community, visitors, and neighbors with dedication, compassion, and pride."
Wildfire Burns Field South of Wyoming Boulevard
September 2, 2024. Firefighters quickly knocked down a grass fire on Wyoming Boulevard and Tranquility Way ~8:00 p.m.
