Casper-Natrona County International Airport sees strong October numbers

CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper-Natrona County International Airport reported on Tuesday that it saw heavy usage in October 2024, up considerably from October 2023.

Last month, 9,063 passengers used the local airport, marking a 33% increase from last October. Thus far this year, passengers are up roughly 21% from the same point in 2023.

“For January through October 2024, we are only 2,290 enplaned passengers less than all of 2023,” airport director Glenn Januska said. “We are on track to exceed 100,000 passenger enplanements by the end of this year.”

The strong airport numbers maintain momentum from an even stronger September, during which the airport saw its most enplaned customers in over 30 years.