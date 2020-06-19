Casper-Natrona County Arrest Log (June 17th – June 19th)
Below is a list of people who have recently been arrested and booked into the Natrona County Detention Center. This list is compiled from logs released to media by the Natrona County Sheriff's Office.
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty. The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Theodore Bell — Failure to appear
- Laura Birr — Public intoxication, possession of a controlled substance
- Zackery Cole — Criminal warrant
- Michael Fuson — Criminal warrant
- Jennifer Garcia — Serve jail time
- Judy Greenwood — DUI - Child endangerment
- Craig Hopes — Failure to comply
- Elias Jimenez — Failure to comply
- Alyssa Johnson — Failure to comply
- Phillip Johnson — Failure to comply; failure to appear
- Dalas Keil — Failure to appear
- Matthew Maxwell — District court warrant
- Chandra Martin — Public intoxication
- Bo McKinney — Failure to comply, driving while under suspension, driving without an interlock device
- Keisha McKinsey — County arrest warrant
- Holly Olsen — Disturbing the peace, public intoxication, criminal warrant
- Michael Ribera — Public intoxication
- Frerichs Russell — Public intoxication, Open Container
- Michael Santisteven — Criminal warrant
- Mark Strobel — Possession of a controlled substance
- Daniel Teel — Criminal warrant
- James Underwood — District court warrant