Casper-Natrona County Arrest Log (June 17th – June 19th)

Below is a list of people who have recently been arrested and booked into the Natrona County Detention Center. This list is compiled from logs released to media by the Natrona County Sheriff's Office.

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty. The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Theodore Bell — Failure to appear

Laura Birr — Public intoxication, possession of a controlled substance

Zackery Cole — Criminal warrant

Michael Fuson — Criminal warrant

Jennifer Garcia — Serve jail time

Judy Greenwood — DUI - Child endangerment

Craig Hopes — Failure to comply

Elias Jimenez — Failure to comply

Alyssa Johnson — Failure to comply

Phillip Johnson — Failure to comply; failure to appear

Dalas Keil — Failure to appear

Matthew Maxwell — District court warrant

Chandra Martin — Public intoxication

Bo McKinney — Failure to comply, driving while under suspension, driving without an interlock device

Keisha McKinsey — County arrest warrant

Holly Olsen — Disturbing the peace, public intoxication, criminal warrant

Michael Ribera — Public intoxication

Frerichs Russell — Public intoxication, Open Container

Michael Santisteven — Criminal warrant

Mark Strobel — Possession of a controlled substance

Daniel Teel — Criminal warrant

James Underwood — District court warrant