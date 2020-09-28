Casper-Natrona County Arrest Log (9/25/20 – 9/28/20)

Below is a list of people who have recently been arrested and booked into the Natrona County Detention Center. This list is compiled from logs released to media by the Natrona County Sheriff's Office.

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty. The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Christopher Baker -- criminal warrant, county warrant/hold for agency (x2).

Douglas Bell -- public intoxication.

Marlena Box -- fail to appear.

Zechariah Brown -- courtesy hold other agency.

Justin Bunney -- fail to appear, fail to comply.

Tam Chau -- duty unattended vehicle, driving while under the influence.

Robin Collins -- driving while under the influence, domestic assault.

Cody Elrod -- fail to comply.

Austin Greer -- fail to comply, district court bench warrant.

Daniel Harris -- public intoxication.

Johnathan Helms -- county warrant/hold for agency.

Craig Hopes -- public intoxication, malicious mischief.

Omega Jelsma -- fail to appear, fail to comply.

Steven Johnson -- hold for Wyoming State Penitentiary.

Christopher Love -- driving while under the influence, registration motor vehicle.

Samuel Lukowiak -- fail to appear, controlled substance possession, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Shawn Novotny -- hold for Wyoming State Penitentiary.

Biko Osuji -- serve jail time.

Amber Rogers -- serve jail time.

Sheila Rohovie -- contract hold.

Luv Shiner -- controlled substance possession - methamphetamine, burglary.

Elevyn Taylor -- minor in possession, interference with a peace officer.

Lilly Washington -- contract hold.

