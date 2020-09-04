Casper-Natrona County Arrest Log (9/2/20 – 9/4/20)

Below is a list of people who have recently been arrested and booked into the Natrona County Detention Center. This list is compiled from logs released to media by the Natrona County Sheriff's Office.

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty. The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Rolinda Arnold -- county warrant/hold for agency.

Sandra Baker -- under the influence of a controlled substance, controlled substance possession.

Michael Brown -- trespassing.

Dennis Buddecke -- fail to comply.

Andrew Castano -- simple assault, interference with a peace officer, under the influence of a controlled substance, controlled substance possession - methamphetamine, criminal entry, breach of peace.

Brandon Debyah -- controlled substance possession - methamphetamine.

Troy Eversole -- public intoxication.

Damiona Faulkner -- serve jail time.

Jennifer Garcia -- serve jail time.

Lincoln Harris -- under the influence of a controlled substance.

Amanda Hartley -- fail to comply.

Dellhue Johnson -- fail to comply.

Johnathan Light -- National Crime Information Center hit.

Hugo Lopez-Arias -- immigration hold.

Glenna McPherson -- criminal warrant, fail to appear, criminal trespass.

David Owyhee -- fail to register as a sex offender.

Robert Veal -- serve jail time.

Donald Whitmore -- hold for Wyoming State Penitentiary.

Wolfe Willow -- fail to comply.

