Casper-Natrona County Arrest Log (9/20/19 – 9/23/19)
Below is a list of people who have recently been arrested and booked into the Natrona County Detention Center. This list is compiled from logs released to media by the Casper Police Department and Natrona County Sheriff's Office.
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty. The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Robert Benally — Failure to comply
- Monique Campbell — Failure to appear
- Jeanine D. Davis — DWUI
- Gary M. Dutton — DWUI
- Charles Finely — Hold for another agency
- Nicholas A. Giangiacomo — Shoplifting, trespassing
- Connor L. Goodman — Aggravated assault
- Jennifer R. Hardy — DWUI, open container in a vehicle
- George D. Jackson — Bench warrant
- Calvin Kent — Public intoxication
- Daniel C. Lemley — Possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver
- Jamie D. Lindley — DWUI
- Robert D. Martin — Possession of a controlled substance, hold for probation and parole
- Megan S. Mayhew — Domestic battery
- Robert Martin — Possession of a controlled substance, probation and parole hold
- Frank McLaughlin — Failure to appear
- Glenna L. McPherson — Breach of peace
- Tyler Miller — DWUI, possession of a controlled substance
- Robert F. Moore — Failure to appear, interference, public intoxication
- Alejandro Orduz — Driving without a license, possession of a controlled substance, minor in possession of alcohol
- Jeffrey A. Reed — Trespassing
- Vincent Rosty — Failure to comply
- Daniel Sedlacek — Criminal warrant
- John S. Shotgun Sr. — Trespassing
- Donald W. Smith — Failure to appear
- Anthony R. Stanford — Shoplifting
- Teresa K. Urena — Interference/assault on a police officer, possession with intent to deliver
- Aidan Wolfe — Failure to appear