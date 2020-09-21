Casper-Natrona County Arrest Log (9/18/20 – 9/20/20)

Below is a list of people who have recently been arrested and booked into the Natrona County Detention Center. This list is compiled from logs released to media by the Natrona County Sheriff's Office.

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty. The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

John Batten -- aggravated assault, National Crime Information Center hit.

Wesley Bell -- fail to comply, fail to appear, district court bench warrant.

Gary Chingman -- public intoxication.

Kevin Clark -- public intoxication, controlled substance possession, hold for probation and parole.

Brandon Conard - district court bench warrant, fail to comply (x2).

Kyle Crawford -- National Crime Information Center Hit.

Mariellen Evans -- controlled substance possession (x2).

Nicholas Giangiacomo -- controlled substance possession - methamphetamine, shoplifting, fail to comply, fail to appear, criminal warrant.

Joseph Grant -- serve jail time.

David Kohler -- fail to appear.

Julian Lopez -- serve jail time.

Lindsay Lossner -- driving while under the influence, interference with a peace officer.

Kennedy Maddox -- serve jail time.

Jon Mockensturm -- 10-57 prop, controlled substance possession, open container in vehicle, driving while under suspension, careless driving.

Steven Oldman -- pedestrian under the influence.

James Perea -- fail to comply.

Sarah Romero -- disturbing the peace.

Todd Rouse -- hold for Wyoming State Penitentiary.

Paul Toliver -- driving while under the influence.

Jesse Westmoreland -- serve jail time.

Richard Williams -- driving while under the influence, insurance violation - no current liability.

Ronald Young -- fail to comply.

Jenna Youngman -- burglary, vandalism/property destruction, criminal entry.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

These Retailers Will Be Closed on Thanksgiving 2020