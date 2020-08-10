Casper-Natrona County Arrest Log (8/7/20-8/9/20)

Below is a list of people who have recently been arrested and booked into the Natrona County Detention Center. This list is compiled from logs released to media by the Natrona County Sheriff's Office.

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty. The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Marc Alden -- fail to appear (x5).

Tasha Ankeney -- county warrant/hold for agency.

Tialyssa Armour - criminal warrant, malicious mischief prohibited-structure, trespassing.

Vanessa Bench -- driving while under the influence, controlled substance possession, deliver drug paraphernalia, wrongful take/dispose of property, registration violation, two and three lane.

Laura Bickels -- criminal warrant.

Destry Bristow -- district court bench warrant.

Lawrence Chavez -- fail to comply.

Allan Davis -- criminal warrant.

Edgar Delgado Ortiz -- immigration hold.

Justo Diaz III -- public intoxication, shoplifting, disturbing the peace.

Jeffrey Doll -- criminal warrant.

Juan Gaspar -- fail to comply.

Justin Glenn -- controlled substance possession - methamphetamine.

Andrea Hendryx -- domestic battery.

Curtis Jenkins -- domestic battery.

Willie Jones -- fail to comply.

James Kalasinsky -- driving while under the influence, breach of peace.

Mark Kaonohi -- fail to appear.

Jakob Klinger -- serve jail time.

Pablo Lemma -- driving while under the influence.

Christopher Milde -- criminal warrant.

Darron Monroe -- attempts/conspire, interference with a peace officer, county warrant/hold for agency.

Jose Ocon -- county warrant/hold for agency.

Jessica Portra -- serve jail time, fail to appear.

Davey Reed -- interference with a peace officer, breach of peace.

Nathan Roberts -- fail to appear (x2).

Melissa Smith -- serve jail time.

Gwen Timm -- fail to comply.

John Webster -- public intoxication, property damage, resisting arrest, malicious mischief.

Kayla Wolitz -- controlled substance possession - methamphetamine.

Evan Yates -- public intoxication.

Willis Yazzie -- public intoxication.

