Casper-Natrona County Arrest Log (8/31/20 – 9/1/20)

Below is a list of people who have recently been arrested and booked into the Natrona County Detention Center. This list is compiled from logs released to media by the Natrona County Sheriff's Office.

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty. The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Santos Alvarado -- fail to appear.

Tialyssa Armour -- fail to comply.

Jeremy Blume -- speed too fast, driving while under suspension, open container in vehicle, driving while under the influence.

Nicole Carlson -- serve jail time.

Krystal Cave -- driving while under the influence.

David Corral-Duenas -- immigration hold.

Keith Hammond -- district court bench warrant, domestic battery, controlled substance possession.

Samuel Hardy -- driving while under the influence, controlled substance possession.

Shyla Hoffman -- unlawful use of a toxic substance.

Rafael Ignacio-Lorenzo -- interference with a peace officer, driver's license, auto insurance, two and three lane, registration violation, immigration hold.

Brandon Johnson -- serve jail time.

James Knight --fail to comply (x2), criminal warrant.

Aaron Kraft -- serve jail time.

Aaron Lantis -- fail to comply.

Tia Lawrence -- fail to comply, probation violation (x2).

Jeremy Parke -- National Crime Information Center hit, fail to comply.

James Shores -- public intoxication.

John Weathers -- criminal warrant.

Austin Wegner -- fail to comply.

Eric Wingrove -- fail to comply.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

See the Must-Drive Roads in Every State