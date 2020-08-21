Casper-Natrona County Arrest Log (8/19/20 – 8/20/20)

Below is a list of people who have recently been arrested and booked into the Natrona County Detention Center. This list is compiled from logs released to media by the Natrona County Sheriff's Office.

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty. The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Jose Balderas-Meza -- hold for other agency.

Brandi Eckman -- driver's license required, insurance violation - no current liability, registration motor vehicle, controlled substance possession, county warrant/hold for agency.

Edward Fields -- district court bench warrant.

Tiffani Graham -- breach of peace, interference with a peace officer, robbery.

Cory Hamilton -- driving while under the influence.

Christopher Hernandez -- driving while license is suspended/revoked, insurance violation -no current liability, marijuana possession.

Jason Lyons -- fail to comply.

Zachary Mason -- county warrant/hold for agency.

Michael McClure -- battery.

Joshua Wolfe -- public intoxication.

Kail Wright -- criminal warrant.

