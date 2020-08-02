Casper-Natrona County Arrest Log (7/24/20-7/27/20)

Below is a list of people who have recently been arrested and booked into the Natrona County Detention Center. This list is compiled from logs released to media by the Natrona County Sheriff's Office.

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty. The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Santos Alvarado -- driving while under the influence.

Jorge Aguirre -- fail to appear.

Rolinda Arnold -- criminal warrant.

Kelly Bertagnole -- fail to comply, interference with a peace officer, forged writings - possession.

Christien Bramlett -- driving while under the influence, driving under suspension, controlled substance possession - methamphetamine, contract hold, open container in vehicle.

Isabel Bramson -- fail to comply (x2), interference with a peace officer.

Briann Cavender -- fail to appear, attempt to elude, reckless driving, wrongful take/dispose of property, interference with a peace officer.

Grace Coleman -- interference with a peace officer, burglary, vandalism/destruction of property.

Michael Haskins -- serve jail time.

Yonathan Bernardino Islas -- district court bench warrant, criminal warrant.

Ashley Jones -- serve jail time.

Ethelvina Hernandez Lopez -- public intoxication.

Madison McCarthey -- fail to comply (x2).

Alicia Mcfee -- domestic battery.

Isiaha Moore -- district court bench warrant.

Vanessa Morales -- fail to comply.

Daniel Norg -- public intoxication.

Taylor O'Neill -- fail to comply.

Reyna Parada-Jarquin -- immigration hold.

Clint Peterson -- burglary, vandalism/destruction of property, interference with a peace officer.

Sheila Rohovie -- contract hold.

Hayden Schlotfeldt -- fail to comply, fail to appear.

Kristofer Schultz -- driving while under the influence.

Arilss Summers -- fail to appear (x2).

Charlie Whiteman -- fail to comply.

Matthew Williams -- public intoxication, marijuana possession.

Evan Yates -- public intoxication, open container.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

EXPLAINED: Wrinkled Fingers, Goosebumps and 14 Other Weird Body Quirks