Casper-Natrona County Arrest Log (6/3/20 – 6/5/20)

Below is a list of people who have recently been arrested and booked into the Natrona County Detention Center. This list is compiled from logs released to media by the Natrona County Sheriff's Office.

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty. The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

James Alley -- reckless endangering, aggravated assault

Austin Baker -- district court bench warrant

Anacin Belving -- aggravated assault, probation revocation by police officer

Jonathon Blair -- criminal bench warrant, speeding

Daniel Closs -- public intoxication prohibited

Joseph Grant -- controlled substance possession, methamphetamine possession

Dexter Hirz -- driving while under the influence, registration violation

Michael Izatt -- methamphetamine possession

Celia Kinion -- resisting arrest

Daniel Lawyer -- methamphetamine possession, failure to comply

Lance McClure -- controlled substance possession, methamphetamine possession

Cody McCormick -- serve jail time

Keil Muir -- failure to appear

Alexander Neard -- methamphetamine possession

Gwen Timm -- attempts/conspire

Johnny Wade -- contract hold/billing

Charles Woolsey -- controlled substance possession, failure to appear, criminal warrant