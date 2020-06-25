Casper-Natrona County Arrest Log (6/22/20-6/24/20)

Below is a list of people who have recently been arrested and booked into the Natrona County Detention Center. This list is compiled from logs released to media by the Natrona County Sheriff's Office.

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty. The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Marcus Brown -- public intoxication prohibited

Shaun Chriswisser -- criminal warrant, county warrant/hold for agency

Julia Cluzel -- criminal entry

Billy Dodd -- criminal warrant

Russell Frerichs -- public intoxication

Kevin Haley -- failure to comply

Makayla Helms-Pickett -- bond revocation x2

Christopher Holling -- criminal warrant

Russell Jones -- criminal warrant

Kyle Kittrell -- wrongful taking/disposing of property

Mindy Lawrence -- contract hold/billing

Forest Miller -- failure to appear

Ramon Pacheco -- auto insurance violation, driving while under suspension, registration violation

Ray Robinson -- hold for probation and parole

Francisco Sosa -- larceny

William Topaum -- public intoxication prohibited

Trae Wagar -- methamphetamine possession, registration violation, auto insurance violation, probation revocation by police officer, petty larceny

April Wilson -- criminal warrant