Casper-Natrona County Arrest Log (6/19/20-6/22/20)
Below is a list of people who have recently been arrested and booked into the Natrona County Detention Center. This list is compiled from logs released to media by the Natrona County Sheriff's Office.
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty. The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Raven Abbott -- failure to appear
- Kelly Alsgaard -- domestic battery
- Michael Blackley -- public intoxication prohibited
- Arnold Butler -- contract hold/billing
- Courtney Collingwood -- NCIC hit x2, county warrant/hold for agency
- Jimmie Curtis -- criminal warrant
- Michael Day -- failure to comply
- Ronald Hager -- failure to appear
- Daniel Harris -- public intoxication
- Louis Hewitt -- public intoxication prohibited
- Megann Holzer -- district court bench warrant
- David Horton -- driving while under the influence, interference
- Nicholas Frederick -- property destruction over $500, domestic battery
- Shaynee Gibbs -- serve jail time, failure to appear
- Andrew Goswick -- hold for WSP
- Michele Kientz -- driving while under suspension, insurance violation, motor vehicle registration
- Aaron Lantis -- criminal warrant
- Martha Loneman -- failure to appear x2, public intoxication prohibited
- Kimberly Montoya -- criminal warrant
- Christina Ondriezek -- county warrant/hold for agency x2
- Christian Posey -- public intoxication prohibited
- Natasha Posey -- failure to comply
- Spencer Rhodes -- under the influence of a controlled substance, methamphetamine possession
- Steven Robideaux -- criminal warrant
- Travis Roylance -- vandalism
- Sylvia Sanjavier -- criminal warrant
- Cody Shuck -- contract hold/billing
- Melissa Smith -- driving while under the influence
- Nicholas Tabler -- failure to appear