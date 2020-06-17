Casper-Natrona County Arrest Log (6/15/20 – 6/17/20)

Below is a list of people who have recently been arrested and booked into the Natrona County Detention Center. This list is compiled from logs released to media by the Natrona County Sheriff's Office.

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty. The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Clarence Aragon -- contract hold/billing

Christopher Bobo -- failure to appear x3

Sarah Bowden -- county warrant/hold for agency

Nicholas Giangiacomo -- criminal bench warrant

Sheila Grass -- methamphetamine possession, controlled substance possession

Weston Harris -- criminal warrant

Leo Headley -- contract hold/billing

Dalia Hermosilla-Pena -- failure to appear

Joshua Jenkins -- criminal warrant

Megan Kinion -- failure to comply

Christopher Krogh -- driving while under the influence, driving while under suspension, methamphetamine possession, controlled substance possession, criminal warrant

Christopher McGowen -- criminal warrant

Scott Philo -- probation revocation by police officer, open container in vehicle

Skyler Quiver -- contract hold/billing

Kevin Ridl -- driving while under the influence

Craig Segueda -- failure to appear

Richard Smith -- failure to appear x2

Michael Sun Rhodes -- contract hold/billing

Vance Wilson -- shoplifting

Michael Wood -- controlled substance possession x2, failure to comply

Charles Woolsey -- disturbing the peace