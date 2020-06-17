Casper-Natrona County Arrest Log (6/15/20 – 6/17/20)
Below is a list of people who have recently been arrested and booked into the Natrona County Detention Center. This list is compiled from logs released to media by the Natrona County Sheriff's Office.
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty. The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Clarence Aragon -- contract hold/billing
- Christopher Bobo -- failure to appear x3
- Sarah Bowden -- county warrant/hold for agency
- Nicholas Giangiacomo -- criminal bench warrant
- Sheila Grass -- methamphetamine possession, controlled substance possession
- Weston Harris -- criminal warrant
- Leo Headley -- contract hold/billing
- Dalia Hermosilla-Pena -- failure to appear
- Joshua Jenkins -- criminal warrant
- Megan Kinion -- failure to comply
- Christopher Krogh -- driving while under the influence, driving while under suspension, methamphetamine possession, controlled substance possession, criminal warrant
- Christopher McGowen -- criminal warrant
- Scott Philo -- probation revocation by police officer, open container in vehicle
- Skyler Quiver -- contract hold/billing
- Kevin Ridl -- driving while under the influence
- Craig Segueda -- failure to appear
- Richard Smith -- failure to appear x2
- Michael Sun Rhodes -- contract hold/billing
- Vance Wilson -- shoplifting
- Michael Wood -- controlled substance possession x2, failure to comply
- Charles Woolsey -- disturbing the peace