Casper-Natrona County Arrest Log (6/1/20 – 6/3/20)

Below is a list of people who have recently been arrested and booked into the Natrona County Detention Center. This list is compiled from logs released to media by the Natrona County Sheriff's Office.

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty. The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Dominick Aiello -- public intoxication prohibited, open container

David Brown -- public intoxication prohibited

Stephanie Combs -- serve jail time

Alexzander Campbell -- failure to comply

Kenneth Daniels -- hold for probation and parole, failure to appear

Maurice Duran -- public intoxication prohibited

Tanya Faulkner -- criminal warrant

Russell Frerichs -- public intoxication

Robert Friday -- public intoxication prohibited, open container, resisting arrest, failure to comply, failure to appear

Lincoln Harris -- breach of peace, criminal trespass

Lorraine Madison -- failure to comply

Donald Nelson -- failure to comply

Christian Orellana-Gutierrez -- immigration hold

Sylvia Sanjavier -- trespassing

Pedro Torres-Sepulveda -- immigration hold

Donald Sortor -- simple assault, breach of peace

Ronald Warner -- domestic assault

Austin Wegner -- serve jail time, criminal warrant, failure to appear

Lanny Wilson -- disturbing the peace

Ana Ybarra -- serve jail time