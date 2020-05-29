Casper-Natrona County Arrest Log (5/27/20 – 5/29/20)
Below is a list of people who have recently been arrested and booked into the Natrona County Detention Center. This list is compiled from logs released to media by the Natrona County Sheriff's Office.
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty. The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Nickolas Banner -- county warrant/hold for agency
- Stephanie Behan -- public intoxication prohibited, trespassing
- Clifford Bennett -- contract hold/billing
- Ethan Blizzard -- NCIC hit
- Lieff Boykin -- methamphetamine possession, interference, probation revocation by police officer
- David Brown -- public intoxication prohibited
- Chamise Covington -- domestic battery
- Allan Davis -- trespassing
- Lisa Hopkins -- driving while under the influence, registration of a motor vehicle, insurance violation
- Curtis Jenkins -- hold for probation and parole
- Andrew Johnson -- criminal warrant
- Brandon Johnson -- failure to comply x2, failure to appear
- Chance Johnson -- failure to appear, failure to comply
- William Manley -- driving while under the influence
- Liberty Means -- serve jail time
- Ashley Nielsen -- driving while under the influence, auto insurance violation, driving while under suspension, traffic signal violation
- Deangela Picek -- driving while under the influence
- Joseph Pullum-Martinez -- domestic battery, simple assault
- Skyler Quiver -- contract hold/billing
- Jeffrey Scott -- failure to appear
- Daniel Teel -- failure to comply, controlled substance possession
- Terisa Trujillo -- criminal warrant
- Coy Vaught -- county warrant/hold for agency, methamphetamine possession
- Bailee Watt -- criminal warrant
- Benjamin Wolfe -- failure to comply, controlled substance possession, auto insurance violation, duty unattended vehicle