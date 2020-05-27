Casper-Natrona County Arrest Log (5/26/20 – 5/27/20)
Below is a list of people who have recently been arrested and booked into the Natrona County Detention Center. This list is compiled from logs released to media by the Natrona County Sheriff's Office.
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty. The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Eric Brannam -- criminal warrant
- Lawrence Felter -- domestic battery
- Stirling Foster -- larceny, burglary, conspiracy
- Daniel Harris -- probation revocation by police officer
- Makayla Helms-Pickett -- criminal warrant
- Charles Lundstrom -- shoplifting
- Paul Mapes -- failure to comply
- Cody Reyher -- failure to comply x2, district court bench warrant
- Olen Robinson -- public intoxication prohibited, open container-sold from drive up window
- Ray Robinson -- interfering with 911 call
- Patrick Story -- district court bench warrant, controlled substance possession
- Drake Szczudio -- criminal warrant
- Ashley Yellowbear -- contract hold/billing