Casper-Natrona County Arrest Log (5/1/20 – 5/4/20)
Below is a list of people who have recently been arrested and booked into the Natrona County Detention Center. This list is compiled from logs released to media by the Natrona County Sheriff's Office.
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty. The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Gabriel Abeyta -- driving while under suspension, insurance violation, failure to comply x3
- Alana Archuleta -- open container
- Elburn Bailey -- failure to comply, driving while under suspension
- Rodney Brafford -- public intoxication prohibited
- Maxine Casias -- failure to comply
- Alaryn Craggs -- controlled substance possession
- Ernest Drake -- failure to appear
- Stirling Foster -- county warrant/hold for agency, failure to comply
- Helina Freeman -- criminal warrant
- John Haase -- driving while under the influence
- Louis Haskell -- strangulation of a household member
- Dennis Howard -- driving while under the influence, driving while under suspension, auto insurance violation, criminal warrant, methamphetamine possession, controlled substance possession
- John Hubbard -- hold for probation and parole, methamphetamine possession
- Victoria King -- bond revocation
- Kevin Legarreta -- methamphetamine possession, controlled substance possession, driving while under suspension, auto insurance violation, registration violation
- Mark Lohman -- contract hold/billing
- Steven Mildren -- controlled substance possession
- Kayla Moody -- controlled substance possession x2, methamphetamine possession
- David Owyhee -- serve jail time
- Christina Parkhurst Zaragaza -- controlled substance possession, open container in vehicle, methamphetamine possession
- Brett Swenson -- failure to appear
- Kyeren Tillman -- contract hold/billing
- Phillip Van Dyne -- failure to appear, driving while under suspension
- Robert Veal -- driving while under the influence, driving while under suspension, driving without required ignition interlock device