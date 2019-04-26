Casper-Natrona County Arrest Log (4/24/19-4/26/19)
Below is a list of people who have recently been arrested and booked into the Natrona County Detention Center. This list is compiled from logs released to media by the Casper Police Department and Natrona County Sheriff's Office.
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty. The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Jorge Armendariz-Cordova -- immigration hold
- Brendon K. Brimmer -- aggravated burglary, conspiracy
- Catrina Carson -- hold for probation and parole
- Maxine M. Casias -- failure to appear, failure to comply, criminal warrant
- Gary S. Chorniak -- interference
- James Davidson -- failure to comply
- Michael Duckworth -- courtesy hold
- Randy J. Dupris -- interference, public intoxication
- Katrina K. Flury -- hold for probation and parole
- Jessie Frausto -- failure to comply
- Marquise Grant -- hold for CAC
- Brad M. Greenlee -- hold for probation and parole
- John Harner -- methamphetamine possession, hold for probation and parole
- David M. Harrison -- public intoxication, disturbance
- Charles J. Henderson, Jr. -- driving while under the influence
- Jose M. Izaldo -- district court bench warrant
- Kent Jarman -- courtesy hold
- Lane K.Kittrell -- controlled substance possession, hold for probation and parole
- Keith Kuder -- hold for probation and parole, county warrant
- Trevor Locke -- county warrant
- Javonn Lynch -- contract hold/billing
- Steven G. Maros -- failure to appear
- Noel Martinez-Ornelas -- immigration hold
- Preston Mooney -- hold for probation and parole
- Jericho B. Nava -- methamphetamine possession
- Douglas L. Olson, Jr. -- forgery/counterfeit
- Nicholas Riebe -- courtesy hold
- Billie Sawyer -- controlled substance possession x2, methamphetamine possession, possession with intent to deliver x2
- Chris Severson -- domestic assault
- Andrew J. Skilbred -- hold for probation and parole
- Jamie Strong -- hold for probation and parole
- David A. Terry -- breach of peace
- Latoya Timbana -- driving while under the influence, registration revoked, speeding
- Jay W. Walllin -- failure to appear
- Phillip L. Wilhelm -- domestic battery
- John Zapletal -- courtesy hold