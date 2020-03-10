Casper-Natrona County Arrest Log (3/6/20 – 3/9/20)

Below is a list of people who have recently been arrested and booked into the Natrona County Detention Center. This list is compiled from logs released to media by the Natrona County Sheriff's Office.

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty. The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Alana Archuleta -- hold for probation and parole

Robert Baldwin -- domestic battery, driving while under the influence

Cameron Bender -- liquor law-minors in possession/public intoxication, open container-possess/consume in a vehicle, run stop sign, marijuana possession

Dominic Burgess -- hold for probation and parole

Carl Chancellor -- driving while under the influence, open container-possess/consume while operating

Misty Fleetwood -- hold for probation and parole

Terrance Fullerton -- methamphetamine possession, controlled substance possession

Jeffery Goodrich -- methamphetamine possession, under the influence of a controlled substance

Eliel Lopez -- aggravated assault, 10-57 w/personal injury or property destruction, duty to render aid, reckless driving, methamphetamine possession, controlled substance possession

Paul Mapes -- failure to comply x2

Haeley Martinez -- criminal warrant

Starr Miller -- contract hold/billing

Jesse Mostaert -- hold for probation and parole

Donald Picek -- strangulation of a household member, failure to appear, criminal warrant

Douglas Rames -- methamphetamine possession

Leland Rohn -- domestic battery, false imprisonment

Brittany Spaulding -- criminal warrant

Jamie Strong -- serve jail time

Daniel Teel -- petit larceny

Dempsey Van Wormer -- serve jail time

Donald Whitmore -- probation revocation