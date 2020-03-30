Casper-Natrona County Arrest Log (3/27/20 – 3/30/20)

Below is a list of people who have recently been arrested and booked into the Natrona County Detention Center. This list is compiled from logs released to media by the Natrona County Sheriff's Office.

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty. The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Mark Combs -- failure to appear

Brian Edwards -- contract hold/billing

Jason Hays -- criminal warrant, district court bench warrant, courtesy hold

Keegan Marshall -- methamphetamine possession

Ashley Moyte -- public intoxication

William Presfield -- methamphetamine possession, interference, failure to appear

Belle Starr -- NCIC hit

Jaden Tillman -- contract hold/billing

Chandin Turner -- driving while under the influence

Tiedon Zufelt -- contract hold/billing