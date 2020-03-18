Casper-Natrona County Arrest Log (3/16/20 – 3/18/20)
Below is a list of people who have recently been arrested and booked into the Natrona County Detention Center. This list is compiled from logs released to media by the Natrona County Sheriff's Office.
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty. The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Colt Adams -- hold for probation and parole
- Alyssa Archuleta -- domestic battery
- Jose Carbajal-Castaneda -- immigration hold
- David Carlson -- hold for probation and parole
- Alejandro Castaneda-Vega -- immigration hold
- Amanda Decker -- burglary
- Sean Diekemper -- driving while under the influence
- Randolph Duran -- contract hold/billing
- Erica Dustin -- public intoxication, open container violation
- Joseph Grant -- public intoxication
- Donald Hill -- credit card fraud x2, wrongful take/dispose of property
- Dakota Landess -- failure to appear
- Billy Liska -- criminal warrant
- Philip Mickelson -- failure to comply
- Sierra Potenzieri -- hold for probation and parole
- Stefan Reese -- driving while under the influence
- Hailey Stainbrook -- district court bench warrant, failure to appear
- Patrick Stufflebean -- courtesy hold
- Michael Tate -- driving while under the influence
- Jon Thompson -- driving while under the influence
- Owen Walworth -- check fraud, conspiracy