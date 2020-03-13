Casper-Natrona County Arrest Log (3/11/20 – 3/13/20)
Below is a list of people who have recently been arrested and booked into the Natrona County Detention Center. This list is compiled from logs released to media by the Natrona County Sheriff's Office.
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty. The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Thomas Abplanalp -- driving while under the influence, interfering with police officer, improper turn
- Elton Atene -- domestic assault
- Seth Cook -- hold for probation and parole
- Gordon Davis -- courtesy hold
- Terry Ferguson -- contract hold/billing
- Eduardo Gomez-Villalobos -- immigration hold
- Marcus Grayson -- hold for WSP
- Dona Jacobs -- failure to comply
- Jonathan Jelsma -- driving while under suspension, insurance violation
- Jakob Klinger -- driving while under the influence, open container-possess/consume in a vehicle, marijuana possession
- Amelia Kraft -- hold for probation and parole, hold for CAC
- Aaron Lantis -- driving while under the influence
- Benjamin Macias -- failure to appear
- Benjamin Means -- hold for probation and parole
- Isaiah Montiano Like -- hold for probation and parole
- Danney Pollock -- criminal warrant
- Cody Printz -- criminal bench warrant
- William Topaum -- failure to comply x2
- William Tucker -- hold for probation and parole
- Leonard Wegner -- controlled substance possession, failure to register as a sex offender, failure to appear
- Ronald Young -- violate FVPA court order