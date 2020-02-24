Casper-Natrona County Arrest Log (2/21/20 – 2/24/20)

Below is a list of people who have recently been arrested and booked into the Natrona County Detention Center. This list is compiled from logs released to media by the Natrona County Sheriff's Office.

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty. The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Chavis Albright -- driving while under the influence, leaving the scene of an accident

Roxanna Anderson -- hold for probation and parole

Alana Archuleta -- probation revocation by a police officer

Parker Austin -- driving while under the influence, interference

Jeryell Brigance -- hold for probation and parole

Stephanie Cestnik -- county warrant/hold for agency

Allen Cordova -- contract hold/billing

Lyndi Crippen -- county warrant/hold for agency

Shauna Davis -- domestic battery

Erik Dily -- driving while under the influence

Korey Downing -- driving while under the influence, driving without a required interlock device, driving while under suspension

Erick Galvan Palomo -- NCIC hit

Joseph Grant -- driving while under the influence, improper registration, no insurance

Austin Greer -- failure to comply, controlled substance possession

Todd Hambrick -- serve jail time

Larry Harrison -- public intoxication, liquor law-minors in possession/public

Richard Horton -- failure to comply

Valene Iron Rope -- public intoxication

Joshua Kraus -- criminal warrant

Lindsay Miracle -- criminal warrant

Kindle Meek -- hold for probation and parole

Sakala Mulholland -- driving while under the influence

Adam Petty -- failure to comply

Anthony Petty -- interference, county warrant/hold for agency

Terrell Porter -- criminal warrant

Leena Reyes Briggs -- failure to comply

Jason Sanchez -- interference, breach of peace, domestic battery

Vanessa Sanchez -- breach of peace, interference

Mark Umbach -- driving while under the influence, suspended/revoked driver's license